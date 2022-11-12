"It didn't get them over" - WWE veteran claims he wasn't a fan of the House of Black's return promo on AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

On this week's episode of Rampage, AEW aired a promo featuring the House of Black. The Malakai Black-led group is seemingly set to make their grand return.

While the majority of the fans were hyped up, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell doesn't seem to be a fan of spooky factions. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, he claimed to have seen way too many factions of the same genre.

Mantell did appreciate the production work that was put behind the House of Black promo. However, he feels it didn't do them any favors in getting over.

"It was pretty good production but, you know, I've seen so many of these dark factions trying to be more devilish than the last one and I've seen so many of them. It doesn't really, to me it didn't get them over. I mean, people can watch it and they can enjoy it. But let's think about this, you think this is a Tony Khan production, or is it Malakai? Yeah, so he comes to him and says 'I wanna do this', 'Okay do it'. And they go out and they put it together, where produced, I'm not saying that. But what does it mean? I mean, you would have to do a bunch of these for them to have an effect but by that time, you may have overdone it. I'm just not a big fan of it," said Dutch Mantell. [58:32-59:30]

The House of Black has been absent from AEW since All Out

At the show, the faction faced Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro in a six-man tag team match, one that Malakai Black and co. ended up losing. Shortly afterward, Black took time off from in-ring action.

Shortly afterward, Buddy Matthews also announced that he was going to step away from the industry for a while as well. However, the HOB now seems to be back in full force.

