"It was a good restart" - WWE veteran reacts to Wardlow squashing 25-year-old star in AEW return

AEW star Wardlow made his return after being away from the ring since June on Dynamite yesterday. In his return bout, he squashed Griff Garrison and won the match with ease after hitting five powerbombs.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had some words of wisdom on how AEW should reintroduce Wardlow into the fold. Bully was speaking on Busted Open After Dark when he mentioned how the returning star should enjoy his return.

“It was a good restart. If you’re going to be reintroduced you gotta take that first step. I would have liked to have seen him take his time though and let the crowd actually start chanting ‘one more time’ after every power bomb. Soak it in. You only had five minutes. That doesn’t mean you just have to beat the sh*t out of somebody. Let them fall back in love with the monster, with the beast, with the menace that is Wardlow,” said Bully.

He then continued:

“You were over with the people every single time you came back. You have to get back over with the people and you have to let them get behind you. If you go too fast, they don’t have an opportunity to do that. So I’m really hoping that creative has something for Wardlow and they get him back on track.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Before his return last night, Wardlow was last seen on the first episode of Collision, where he lost his TNT title to Luchasaurus.

Bully Ray reveals how he would like to see Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in AEW

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage had quite the meeting on Dynamite last night. Christian antagonized the WWE Hall of Famer and the entire crowd with an expletive aimed at his lifelong best friend.

Bully Ray also had an opinion on how the two men should be booked in AEW. While speaking on a previous episode of Busted Open Radio, the former WWE Tag Team Champion said:

“It’s a no-brainer that wrestling fans would like to see Edge and Christian on the same page again. And I think wrestling fans are going to be clamoring for the day that they can see Edge and Christian standing across the ring from The Hardys one more time … You don’t have to get to that for quite some time — to think that you have that in your back pocket and you can play that hand in a year down the road, provided everyone stays healthy.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

After Christian Cage’s actions yesterday, it will be interesting to see how the dynamic between the two men will develop moving forward in AEW.

Were you shocked by Christian’s comments on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments below.