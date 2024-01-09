“It just looks embarrassing,” says WWE veteran after Tony Khan’s recent comments about female AEW star

WWE veteran Jim Cornette has criticized AEW President Tony Khan after the latter's comments on a female star in his company. The former said that TK was out of touch for promoting her as a top talent and that she would never be over with the fans.

The name in question is former Women’s World Champion Riho. After Worlds End concluded, Tony Khan claimed she was a top star. Cornette took exception to that and said that Khan was wrong.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru podcast, he said:

“He says, 'Riho has great matches.' It's like he's talking about a different person. What is he seeing? Who is telling him this? Is nobody capable? Even the stars, the veterans not able to give him an honest opinion? No, Tony. She is an amateur indie girl from Japan. She is never gonna get over. It just looks embarrassing. You've been sold a bill of goods. Move on. Can nobody be honest with him?” [1:26 - 1:59]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan reacts to Cornette’s comments.

Tony Khan speaks about MJF’s AEW future

MJF lost his AEW World Heavyweight Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End and was later taken out by his former best friend Adam Cole, who revealed himself as The Devil.

Since then, MJF has been removed from the roster page on the website, causing people to speculate about his future. Tony Khan spoke about it in a recent interview with Going Ringside and said he would love for MJF’s future to be with his company.

“I can say that MJF certainly has been a great part of AEW for the first five years, and through those five years, certainly, he’s been one of our great homegrown stars, and he’s somebody we really value, and I would love to have MJF in AEW in the future, should the contractual situation allow,” Tony said. [H/T SEScoops]

While some fans think MJF will move to WWE, that might not be the case as he is more likely to remain with Tony Khan’s company.

Where do you think MJF will go? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you take quotes from the first half of this article, credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.