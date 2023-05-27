"It might be AEW" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals talks about Alicia Fox's future

WWE veteran Alicia Fox may not be done with pro wrestling after all, according to a Hall of Famer.

Alicia had been with the Stamford-based company for around 17 years since her debut at the Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental territory in WWE. She became one of the most prominent stars on the rosters, eventually becoming the Divas Champion. It was in 2023 that she announced that she was leaving the company.

Discussion about her future promptly led to fans considering AEW as a potential destination. In a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he had talked with Fox. He also mentioned how promotions like AEW were a viable option.

“I talked to Alicia Fox yesterday. She wants to come down and knock some of the rust off at Reality of Wrestling and get a little bit of insight and knowledge as far as what this journey may be like that she’s getting ready to partake in. My thing is there is so much more outside of WWE, outside of AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. This business is plentiful. The thing is, you can be working every week somewhere in this business because that’s how much work is out there, and then to find your way back to that spot, and that spot may not be WWE. It might be IMPACT. It might be AEW. You never know. (H/T: WrestlingNews)

CEO of good taste @FoxyDMD The way Melina & Alicia Fox are about to save Impact Wrestling The way Melina & Alicia Fox are about to save Impact Wrestling https://t.co/y5KBIxJlVX

The former WWE Superstar has seemingly teased an appearance at AEW Forbidden Door

While there has been no official announcement about Alicia Fox's future, she may have teased an appearance in Tony Khan's promotion.

In a social media post, she shared a few pictures of herself with an intriguing caption

"17 years in BOOTs (5.5.06) #forbiddendoor UNLOCKED DOOR. But I’m bringing hell to the windows…. DONE WITH THE veils and drapes #brickbybrick v. #crow," the star tweeted.

VIXCROW @VIX_CROW 🫣 UNLOCKED DOOR. But I’m bringing hell to the windows…. DONE WITH THE veils and drapes 🥊 17 years in BOOTs (5.5.06) #forbiddendoor 🫣 UNLOCKED DOOR. But I’m bringing hell to the windows…. DONE WITH THE veils and drapes 🥊 #brickbybrick v. #crow 17 years in BOOTs (5.5.06) 🚪#forbiddendoor 🫣 UNLOCKED DOOR. But I’m bringing hell to the windows…. DONE WITH THE veils and drapes 🥊 #brickbybrick v. #crow https://t.co/jxvTzUyOnw

As of now, it remains to be seen what she has planned for her future.

