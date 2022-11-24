"It was a negative vibe" - Former AEW performer says disastrous stint in Tony Khan's promotion has jeopardized his wrestling career (Exclusive)

Former AEW performer Tamilian Vineesh has discussed the negative impact his appearances for the company have had on his career.

Vineesh appeared twice for All Elite Wrestling, first tagging against Colt Cabana and Evil Uno of the Dark Order. Then once more, alongside Baron Black against the current tag champs, The Acclaimed.

He lost on both occasions and has not wrestled for the company again. While speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda, Vineesh opened up on the detriment his short stint in Tony Khan's promotion has had on his future bookings:

"I wish I could go back and delete my existence in AEW. Because that got me nothing...I'm reaching out to some other promoters for opportunities and they're saying "oh you've been on AEW send us the matches". I send my match with Colt Cabana, which is decent, which is good, nothing big or fancy but it was good."

The former AEW star continued:

"Obviously they find out about the second match [against The Acclaimed] and they're like "dude, you're taking all the beatings, we can book you but we won't be able to give you the amount of money you're asking, but we can stick you in the ring with our champion for five minutes". Look at what AEW Dark got me right."

Vineesh went further to explain the backstage atmosphere as negative, especially for Nightmare Factory students like himself:

"It was a bad vibe. two times I was there, the guys- a couple people that I met there, it was a negative vibe... I'm just talking for myself, and it just wasn't good it wasn't a good vibe I was getting." [From 2:30 to 4:22]

Check out the interview below:

AEW has been plagued with locker room issues in 2022

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia AEW in the last 48 Hours



MJF Returns

CM Punk Goes off on EVPs and Colt Cabana

Punk Shoots on MJF

Tony Khan Shoots on WWE

CM Punk, Ace Steel, Omega and the Bucks involved in a backstage altercation throwing chairs and Omega biting.



WTF. AEW in the last 48 HoursMJF Returns CM Punk Goes off on EVPs and Colt Cabana Punk Shoots on MJF Tony Khan Shoots on WWECM Punk, Ace Steel, Omega and the Bucks involved in a backstage altercation throwing chairs and Omega biting. WTF. https://t.co/BwuCLZTYNa

Tony Khan has had several major backstage issues that he has had to deal with this year.

Perhaps the chief example would be the incident dubbed as 'Brawl Out', where after an explosive press conference rant, CM Punk and the Elite were involved in a backstage scuffle. All four were suspended, despite having won the world and trios titles, respectively.

The Elite have since returned, but with Punk, it is unclear whether the promotion can find a way to bring him back. Andrade El Idolo and Eddie Kingston were also involved in backstage altercations, both with Sammy Guevara, with the former serving a reported indefinite suspension and the latter having served a two-week suspension.

What do you make of Vineesh's comments toward the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes