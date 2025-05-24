It is OFFICIAL! Major stars finally reunite in AEW

AEW has seen some interesting developments in its roster recently, especially in the women's division. Following the events of this week's edition of Dynamite, two major stars came back together on the same side.
The stars, who are popular AEW women's stars, are Skye Blue and Julia Hart. On the May 21, 2025, edition of Dynamite, Julia Hart squared off against the No.1 contender to the Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing and newest All Elite Wrestling star, Mina Shirakawa.
The Hounds of Hell member was part of a spectacular showdown, but it was Shirakawa who secured the win. A post-match brawl ensued between the duo. As the former STARDOM star gained the upper hand, Skye Blue rushed to the ring to help Hart. However, their threat was diffused when Mina's Double or Nothing opponent, 'Timeless' Toni Storm, came to her aid.
All Elite Wrestling fans have been familiar with both competitors being allies and rivals for years. Following the show, Julia Hart took to her Instagram to drop photos with Skye Blue, hinting at a reunion, with a cryptic message.
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
"Blue blood."
Skye Blue returned to AEW after a lengthy ten-month hiatus
Skye Blue has capitalized on her tenure in AEW. She had been out of action for nearly ten months due to an injury. Blue was in a huge singles match against Hikaru Shida on the July 14, 2024, edition of Collision. During the impressive bout, she injured her ankle while taking a crossbody on the outside of the ring by Shida.
Amidst that hiatus, Blue began appearing in major fashion shows, transcending her fame beyond the confines of the wrestling world. She recovered from her injury and made her return a few weeks ago on Collision.
Upon her return, Skye Blue seemingly decided to align with Julia Hart again, which was evident on Dynamite this week.
With two top stars in the women's division reunited, it will be interesting to see if they will continue this partnership moving forward and rise to the top of All Elite Wrestling as a formidable duo.