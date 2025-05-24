It is OFFICIAL! Major stars finally reunite in AEW

AEW has seen some interesting developments in its roster recently, especially in the women's division. Following the events of this week's edition of Dynamite, two major stars came back together on the same side.

Ad

The stars, who are popular AEW women's stars, are Skye Blue and Julia Hart. On the May 21, 2025, edition of Dynamite, Julia Hart squared off against the No.1 contender to the Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing and newest All Elite Wrestling star, Mina Shirakawa.

The Hounds of Hell member was part of a spectacular showdown, but it was Shirakawa who secured the win. A post-match brawl ensued between the duo. As the former STARDOM star gained the upper hand, Skye Blue rushed to the ring to help Hart. However, their threat was diffused when Mina's Double or Nothing opponent, 'Timeless' Toni Storm, came to her aid.

Ad

Trending

All Elite Wrestling fans have been familiar with both competitors being allies and rivals for years. Following the show, Julia Hart took to her Instagram to drop photos with Skye Blue, hinting at a reunion, with a cryptic message.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

"Blue blood."

Ad

Skye Blue returned to AEW after a lengthy ten-month hiatus

Skye Blue has capitalized on her tenure in AEW. She had been out of action for nearly ten months due to an injury. Blue was in a huge singles match against Hikaru Shida on the July 14, 2024, edition of Collision. During the impressive bout, she injured her ankle while taking a crossbody on the outside of the ring by Shida.

Ad

Amidst that hiatus, Blue began appearing in major fashion shows, transcending her fame beyond the confines of the wrestling world. She recovered from her injury and made her return a few weeks ago on Collision.

Upon her return, Skye Blue seemingly decided to align with Julia Hart again, which was evident on Dynamite this week.

With two top stars in the women's division reunited, it will be interesting to see if they will continue this partnership moving forward and rise to the top of All Elite Wrestling as a formidable duo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More