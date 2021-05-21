"It's a blessing and a curse" - Kenny Omega on holding multiple world titles at the same time

Heavy is the head who wears the crown. It sounds like Kenny Omega's head is quite heavy at the moment.

Kenny Omega currently holds three world championships across multiple companies, including the AEW World Championship, the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, and the AAA Mega Championship.

As fun as it might be for us to watch The Best Bout Machine rule the wrestling world, it's a schedule that is taxing for the AEW EVP to maintain.

Kenny Omega was the latest guest on Wrestling with the Week hosted by Scorpio Sky and James Willems. When asked what it was like to be a world champion for multiple companies, Omega admitted that it was both a blessing and a curse.

"It's a blessing and a curse," Omega said. "As champion, you get some high-quality matches, and you're the focal point of the shows, but at the same time, there is a schedule that is required and a demand for your body and health and psychological health. There is a demand that goes into being a champion. It's cool to look at pictures and be like, 'wow, look at all these belts,' but then I think, 'Man, I have to defend these and make time to defend these."

Kenny Omega is doing a lot of multitasking working for multiple companies right now

Kenny Omega realizes the responsibility that comes with being a world champion for more than one company. He admits that it requires a lot of multi-tasking and that he's hanging on as best he can.

"I have to be that guy for the company, and you just count the days and weeks that you're available to do it," Omega said. "It's requiring a lot of multi-tasking. I'm hanging on, and I can do it right now, so I'm going to do it."

Omega's next three title defenses have been announced as he will defend the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing against PAC and Orange Cassidy.

He will then defend the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Moose at Against All Odds. He will then complete the trifecta by defending the AAA Mega Championship against Andrade at TripleMania 29.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.