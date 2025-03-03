"It's a brilliant strategy" - WWE may have outsmarted AEW with a major tactic, says veteran

WWE made a major announcement last year. A wrestling veteran feels they may have outsmarted AEW with this move.

Ad

Disco Inferno was the latest to comment on the WWE ID program. Last year, World Wrestling Entertainment made a groundbreaking move by announcing its new ID program. It aimed to provide financial assistance and aid to independent wrestling schools and wrestlers. Since then, several athletes and schools have been added under the banner. The purpose of this move was to provide independent wrestlers an easier pathway to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, Inferno feels that there might be another reason behind this move from World Wrestling Entertainment. Speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, he stated that WWE may have launched its ID program to outsmart AEW and prevent younger stars from signing with them when they gain more popularity. He emphasized that by putting a stamp on them early in their careers, the Stamford-based promotion can pay them whatever they want instead of allowing them to sign with the competition, where they might receive a higher salary.

Ad

Trending

"Here's 15 guys. They may not be much yet, but we are going to put our stamp on them now so they're not going to AEW in the next two to three years, as they get better we see where they go. We're putting our stamp on them now. It's a brilliant strategy. How smart is that? If you think about it, very smart because if they become relevant if they become popular, he's going to pay more to bring them to AEW that we want to pay. So, let's put our stamp on them now. It's actually very smart, right? Bro, that's the way you would compete against a guy like that," Inferno said. [3:17 - 3:52]

Ad

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Tony Khan previously commented on the WWE ID program

Since launching the WWE ID program, the company has quickly signed several rising prospects under its banner. One of the benefits for the Stamford-based promotion is that when another wrestling promotion tries to sign these prospects, they can match the offer and prevent them from signing with the competition. This program has sparked a lot of debate within the wrestling community.

Ad

During the Full Gear media call last year, Tony Khan addressed the ID program, stating that he would reserve his judgment till he brings in any talent that was under the ID banner. He noted that it is an interesting move from his rival promotion.

“It will be interesting to see the first time we have a talent that is under one of those [WWE ID deals] that we bring in. I’m not completely sure how those deals are going to work. I’ve heard some stuff about there being matching rights with the people that have signed them, which would be an interesting thing. I have some thoughts on it, but I will reserve my judgment until I actually test such a mechanism. I only know what I’ve read about them, but it’s interesting." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Only time will tell how the WWE ID program will affect AEW in the long run.

If you take the quote from the first part of this article, then link back to the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.