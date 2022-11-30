"It's childish stuff" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on The Elite's recent behavior on AEW Dynamite

The Elite made their controversial return at AEW Full Gear where they went up against Death Triangle for the Trios Titles. On Dynamite following the pay-per-view, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks mocked CM Punk throughout the match. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently called out their immature behavior and poor locker room etiquette.

At the All Out media scrum, CM Punk called them 'irresponsible' and went on a fiery rant about his fellow AEW stars. The incident garnered a lot of criticism from veterans and fans. After the media interaction, a brawl broke out where Ace Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega and a melee ensued. This resulted in everyone being suspended and stripped of their titles.

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he had backstage tension with other talents during his early days but they would figure it out and move on:

"I just think it's childish stuff," Booker said. "I've had beef with guys in the business before. We handle it, we squash it, we move on and normally, that's the way it used to be, but now it's different. And now it's different because now nobody is getting their asses whooped. No real consequences, no real repercussions, no real men running around. That's got a lot to do with it. There's no locker room etiquette, you know what I mean?" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Booker T claims there was nothing 'tasteful' about The Elite's returning match

In the same edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T highlighted that if Tony Khan was aware of The Elite's approach, the results might have been different during the show in CM Punk's hometown:

"I'm perplexed on that situation right there just because I don't think [there] was anything tasteful about it," Booker said to Brad Gilmore on his "Hall Of Fame" podcast. "I don't think rehashing what happened a couple of months ago as opposed to letting it go away is making anything better as far as that company goes and if Tony Khan knew about it and signed off on it and they know CM Punk isn't coming back, they probably going to be thinking about moving their headquarters," he said, commenting on how often AEW goes to Chicago. [H/T Wrestling Inc ]

The Elite garnered mixed reactions from the Chicago audience, while some heavily booed for them the others cheered. They are currently in a bid to win back the Trios Championships.

