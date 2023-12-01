“It’s his choice” - Taz reacts to Hangman Page’s alleged comment about legends in AEW

WWE veteran Taz responds to the criticism of the former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page not seeking veterans for advice.

Hangman Adam Page has been a prominent member of the All Elite roster ever since the promotion's inception. He was also a part of one of the greatest storylines in company history, which ended with him winning the AEW World Championship by defeating Kenny Omega.

Recently, a report saying Adam Page does not seek veterans for advice circulated all over the internet. Meanwhile, the veteran commentator and ECW legend Taz, who is currently signed to AEW, stated that he is open to providing any advice for the wrestlers who approach him:

"My 2 cents. I been in AEW from almost the beginning of it starting. I have had MANY wrestlers in their 20’s & 30’s (1 in their 40’s) ask me for advice regarding their matches, as recent as yesterday! Also, the respect I’ve been shown at every show from the younger talent has always been awesome."

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Taz also clarified that if a wrestler is not asking for advice from the legends doesn't make them disrespectful towards the legends. A fan reacted to the tweet citing Hangman's alleged statement about not taking advice. Nonetheless, Taz took notice of that and explained the whole situation on Twitter with this tweet:

"OK and that’s hangman’s choice! He’s a grown man with a successful career… And if he chooses not to seek/take advice from those who came before him, that is his choice! He is more than entitled to that. Doesn’t mean you or I have to agree with it… and it also doesn’t mean he’s wrong….it’s his choice."

The former AEW World Champion also clarified his alleged statement

As mentioned earlier, a report stated that Hangman Page doesn't take advice from veterans. Nevertheless, Page addressed the reports and cleared the air through his Instagram story:

“The reports that I ‘don’t take advice’ have been greatly exaggerated, perhaps by no one more so than me. Advice and feedback, particularly from those who have come before, have always been and always will be welcomed and appreciated. My self-deprecating and dry insistence otherwise just comes from a place of being more personally interested in wrestling as an art than a sport." [H/T: NoDQ.com]

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Hangman Page continues to be a top guy on the AEW roster, with his recent death match against Swerve Strickland garnering praise. Only time will tell what's next for The Anxious Millenial Cowboy.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes