"It’s very cool that those rumors exist" - Current champion on speculation he is AEW-bound

A top champion recently spoke about the rumors of his AEW arrival. The star in question is none other than the current British Heavyweight Champion Michael Oku.

The 31-year-old has been making headlines in the British Independent circuit. He is a huge name in Revolution Pro Wrestling and has been the Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion since July 2023. However, it was recently reported that Michael Oku and Amira were heading over to AEW during the company's London shows leading up to All In. Oku also confirmed to be in talks with Tony Khan ahead of the pay-per-view.

In a recent interview with GRAPPL, Michael Oku said that he looks forward to working with AEW in the future. He also spoke about his experience in working with All Elite talent on the Chris Jericho Cruise.

Trending

"My honest thought is that it’s very cool that those rumors exist and that they can be believed. AEW is a company that I would like to work for and it’s cool that I’ve had a lot of experiences working with a lot of their talent or working close to them if you include the Jericho cruise as well," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Michael Oku is open to working at AEW All In

AEW All In has turned into the company's top show in recent years. The pay-per-view is set to air from Wembley Stadium in London on August 25. Tony Khan has done a great job in stacking up the card with matches like Bryan Danielson versus Swerve Strickland, Jack Perry versus Darby Allin, and more for the event.

In the same interview, Michael Oku spoke about the possibility of wrestling at All In in Wembley Stadium. Oku said that it is on his bucket list and is open to performing at the huge stadium show.

"Wembley Stadium, being anybody, the chance to perform at Wembley Stadium would be a really cool thing and that’s something that I would love to tick off and do. But, at the moment, it’s something that I’m open to and nothing more, nothing that is confirmed. Of course that would be my answer if I was confirmed, because everyone lies in wrestling. [laughs] But, I’m putting it out there, that is what I’m saying, so I’ve said it." [H/T: Fightful]

Tony Khan might have some surprises like Michael Oku's arrival and more up his sleeve for the All In pay-per-view. We will have to wait and see what's in store for August 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback