"It’s a difficult business & sometimes guys don’t gel" - AEW's Taz admits his match against a wrestling legend was "horrible"

ECW legend and current veteran AEW announcer, Taz, opened up on his match against a legend that took place around 30 years ago, admitting it was "horrible", and elaborated on why he feels the same.

Taz is a legend of the wrestling business and has been a part of the industry for the past several decades. He is best known for his time in ECW and WWE. He is popular around the world for his amazing commentary and broadcasting, and is currently a part of the AEW broadcasting team.

This past week on Dynamite, wrestling veteran, Kevin Von Erich made an appearance on the show. A fan on the "X" social media recalled Von Erich's match with Taz, who took note of the tweet and reacted to the memory, stating the following:

"Yeah, I have a memory of the match, it was horrible."

Later, the user asked the ECW legend why he thought the match was bad. Taz elaborated on his statement by citing the current state of business:

"Sometimes matches are bad. That’s the way it’s always been, that’s the way it’s always gonna be. I know in todays wrestling biz, many fans expect matches to be great all the time nonstop “5 STAR BANGERS!” … That’s not reality. It’s a difficult business & sometimes guys don’t gel."

AEW commentator explains why is it difficult for every match to be great

Reacting to the above tweet by AEW veteran, Taz, the fan apologized. The ECW legend then gave a detailed explanation, describing how the pro wrestling business is more difficult than everyone thinks:

"Thank you I very much appreciate your support! There’s no need to apologize. By the way, my point is, it’s just not physically possible for all matches to be great matches. There’s a lot that goes into two athletes gelling in a match. It could also be one guys under the weather, where the other guys not, one guy has a nagging injury, and the other guy doesn’t, one guy maybe got his bell rung in the match and couldn’t perform properly …It’s much more difficult business than people realize."

Taz was known for his amazing technical in-ring skills during his prime and continues to entertain fans with his commentary in AEW.

