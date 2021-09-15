"He was upstaged by a bigger star" - Wrestling legend reveals big mistake with how AEW has booked Adam Cole

Jim Cornette recently criticized Adam Cole's segment from last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Cornette was also critical of The Elite, as he had some strong comments regarding the group.

Initially, Cornette started by saying that he wished Adam Cole had his old music, as it synced quite well with his entrance antics. He further added that AEW's original stars should know that the newcomers are drastically taking their spotlight.

"It's about to get worse because they introduce their newest member, Adam Cole," said Cornette. "He did his old entrance, I wish he had his old music, that old music had the vibe and it was perfect for his 'boom' and his 'Adam Cole baybay', and he had the spots in and everything....[The AEW originals] have got to know that these real stars coming in are drastically taking their spotlight."

Cornette continued by noting how Cole once led The Undisputed Era during his time with WWE. As a result, many fans don't even know that Cole was once in a stable with other members of The Elite before he signed with WWE.

For this reason, Cornette criticized AEW for putting a star like Adam Cole in a group with his friends instead of making him a standout performer. Cornette argued that this choice eventually resulted in Cole being upstaged by a bigger star in the form of Bryan Danielson, not once but twice.

"...You bring [Cole] in and not only put him in a group and make him one of the boys instead of a standout right at the start," said Cornette. 'But then he's been put in a position twice where he gets upstaged by a bigger star coming out on a ******* entrance. Think about this, where else could you have put Adam Cole in a position where on the pay-per-view and here he gets big entrances, one is a surprise and one they knew he was there and he within minutes is upstaged by a bigger star's, bigger entrance."

Adam Cole will make his AEW in-ring debut this week on Dynamite

Following The Elite's wild brawl with Bryan Danielson and fellow babyfaces last week on AEW Dynamite, the promotion announced Adam Cole's in-ring debut for tonight's show.

The newest member of The Elite will face Frankie Kazarian in his first match for AEW. Kazarian has been feuding The Elite for quite some time now, so he will aim to get some retribution against the group by spoiling Adam Cole's in-ring debut.

