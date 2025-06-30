"It's a full circle moment"- 38-year-old star opens up about AEW debut

A top wrestling superstar became a part of the AEW roster this year. With his illustrious resume, he could have landed a spot in any major promotion, yet he decided to join Tony Khan’s company.

The 38-year-old star, who was a renowned name in TNA Wrestling, is Josh Alexander. The Walking Weapon made his AEW debut on the April 16 edition of Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. Alexander was revealed as the wild card entrant in the Owen Hart Cup match against the eventual winner, “Hangman” Adam Page.

Since then, he has been aligned as a top fixture of The Don Callis Family. In a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Alexander claimed that he knew that All Elite Wrestling was his place even before its inception, calling it a full-circle moment, and believed that it was like starting from scratch to have a new chapter of his wrestling career.

"I was just like … you summed it up. It’s a full circle moment … I've wanted to be here since before this company's inception, and now that I’m here, it’s just off the races, it’s just building blocks, starting from square one, we'll see how it goes.”

Josh Alexander spoke about his debut night in AEW

In the same interview, Josh Alexander revealed his nervousness on his debut night in AEW. He added that being a babyface star had its own insecurities and was tougher than becoming a heel.

"When I got that pop on that entrance like, I was so nervous just because … I’m sure you guys might have heard this on this podcast a thousand times and every other wrestling podcast … wrestlers are so insecure at the end of the day [oh my god] especially as babyface because you have people like and wanna see you is way more difficult than walking out there and you know … and being like the Boston Celtics are terrible guys.”

Josh Alexander turned heel after joining Don Callis’ side in the Jacksonville-based promotion. With a completely new direction in his wrestling career, it will be interesting to see if he can replicate the same success in All Elite Wrestling that he has done before.

