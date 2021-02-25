"It's going to be one of the craziest matches ever on pay-per-view" - Tony Khan on the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match at AEW Revolution

AEW shocked the wrestling world last week. They announced at the end of Dynamite that Kenny Omega would be defending his AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley at Revolution in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.

Tony Khan sat down with Mike Johnson of PWInsider this week to talk about all things AEW. When the subject of how AEW decided to go ahead with such a controversial match type, Khan revealed that they discussed plans almost a year ago.

"It came up a long time ago, almost a year ago. I had it in the back of my mind as something we can do. It's a great idea and the timing is right now, it's a great main event for Revolution and it's something we can do here. It's something I think we can do and will be great for the match and look, it's an exploding barbed-wire death match, I think people can expect this to be a savage match and that's what they're going to get. It's going to be one of the craziest matches ever on pay per view. Jon and Kenny tore the house down and I paid a pretty big fine in Baltimore. I think this will be crazier and better and I can't wait for Revolution. Revolution last year was my favorite wrestling show and set a huge standard to live up to and it's going to be a tremendous show, I'm really excited about it."

I did like 4 interviews yesterday & if it didn’t come across in this one, it was absolutely Kenny’s idea, he suggested it a while back. I thought his idea was great & I slotted it as the main event at Revolution. Kenny has many great ideas & this was one of them. It’ll be awesome — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 24, 2021

Tony Khan addresses those who believe an Explosive Barbed Wire Death Match goes against what AEW is

Johnson brought up to Khan that some fans are claiming a match like this goes against the sports-oriented presentation AEW promised to be. However, Khan couldn't disagree more.

"I completely, completely disagree with anyone who thinks this isn't in line with that philosophy cause it's about the sport of wrestling and the art of professional wrestling. This is an accepted form of art, an accepted form of wrestling. The exploding barbed-wire death match is a real wrestling match, it's going to be awesome. I get excited about anything that takes the sport and its competitors seriously. This match should not be taken lightly, it's not a joke. We may occasionally do some fun stuff but this is serious and it's going to be awesome. When I say sports-based product, this is part of the sport, it is wrestling at its crux. It is competition and it's not going to be something silly like guys hitting each other in the face with pies. So I think it's great and it's completely in line with my original vision for the focus being on the wrestling product. This is a wrestling match - it's not your typical wrestling match and it's not going to be the most scientific contest but you're going to see all kinds of great wrestling at Revolution and this is one of the things you'll see. It's not something you'll see every night."

Tickets for #AEW's return to pay per view #AEWRevolution Sunday, March 7 live from @dailysplace headlined by the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World Title w/ Kenny Omega facing Jon Moxley, go on-sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am EST starting at $40! https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/MOTjwIl4wZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2021

