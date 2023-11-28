"It's not a good thing to do" - Swerve Strickland reveals why recent blood-drinking spot at AEW Full Gear was done

AEW star Swerve Strickland opens up on the criticisms regarding his spot with Hangman Page at Full Gear, where Hangman drank Swerve's blood.

At the AEW Full Gear PPV, Swerve Strickland squared off against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas death match. It was a rematch between the two after their amazing bout at WrestleDream, where Swerve defeated Hangman. The Texas death match at Full Gear clearly justified its name as it was brutal and grueling.

It had all the spots that were hard to watch, with both the men being bloodied and battered. In one of the spots, the Hangman Page drank Swerve's blood to showcase more brutality. However, the spot garnered severe criticism from fans on the internet.

Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland finally sent a message to all the people who have been complaining about the infamous blood-drinking spot. During an interview with TMZ Sports, Swerve stated:

"Whoever has anything to complain about it, feel free. Complain, I implore you. It's not a good thing to do. I don't implore anybody to do anything like that. But the fact that it was done, it makes people [go], 'I don't believe you. I gotta go see this for myself."

He further added:

"We pushed boundaries. That's what AEW was built on. Pushing boundaries, doing things that other places just couldn't do, or are not able to do. You're not able to see that anywhere else. That was the pinnacle of what AEW was like. That's what we do. We are excellent at what we do." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Swerve Strickland's next match in the AEW Continental Classic tournament

Recently, Tony Khan announced a 12-man Continental Classic tournament to determine the continental champion. Swerve Strickland is also one of the competitors in the Gold league of the tournament and won his first match against Jay Lethal last week.

After earning three points in the ongoing tournament, Swerve is set to square off against Jay White in an anticipated dream match this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

The match is exciting for the fans, as both Swerve and The Switchblade are in contention to win the Continental Classic. How the tournament progresses remains to be seen.