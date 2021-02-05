"It's very important working for a good person and a good company" - Tony Schiavone on Tony Khan and AEW

In 2019, Tony Schiavone was announced as a member of the AEW on-screen team. Since then, he has become a crucial member of the company, and he is a regular presence on AEW Dynamite. In a recent interview, Schiavone explained how it's important to work for company that has a good leader.

Schiavone's career in the wrestling business began in 1983. For many years, he was one of the featured broadcasters in WCW, and he was the voice of WCW Monday Nitro. He worked for the company from 1990-2001.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libra Online, Tony Schivone opened up about how he came to join AEW, and he reflected on his first meeting with the president of AEW, Tony Khan.

“I had a meeting with Tony Kahn. They had this event in Las Vegas, Double or Nothing, that I went to and I was sitting front row ringside as a fan. I never envisioned them calling me wanted me to be a part of the broadcast team. Once I met Tony Khan and got to know him, it was a very easy decision, and I really think it's very important working for a good person and a good company. "

Schiavone praised AEW has a good place to work, and he emphasized that he's happy with the company. He has thrived in his role as a broadcaster for AEW, and it's hard to imagine watching AEW Dynamite without hearing Schiavone's voice.

Tony Schiavone's career before AEW

Tony Schiavone in WCW

Tony Schiavone has had a legendary career. It began in Jim Crockett Promotions in 1983, where he worked until 1989. He then moved to WWE for a year, where he commentated alongside legends like as Bobby Heenan. He worked memorable events like SummerSlam 1989 and Royal Rumble 1990.

Schiavone then spent eleven years as a commentator in WCW. He was a notable figure during the Monday Night Wars between WCW's Nitro and WWE's RAW.

Between his career in WCW and his new role with AEW, Schiavone also had stints as a commenter in TNA and Major League Wrestling. He has also been a broadcaster for football and baseball. The rest of the interview can be viewed here.