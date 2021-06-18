"It's intense"- Tony Khan on AEW's rivalry with WWE

AEW President and co-owner of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars Tony Khan recently opined that there is true competition with WWE.

The emergence of All Elite Wrestling has lifted hopes for old-school wrestling fans who thought they would never see another version of the WWE vs WCW war again.

ABOUT DAMN TIME

we see @ColtCabana on national TV!

Good move by @AEWrestling #WednesdayNightWars#ChannelSurfing — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 5, 2020

Even though there is a vast distinction between the status of both companies, AEW's existence has changed the landscape of professional wrestling.

Speaking to Moose & Maggie on WFAN radio, Tony Khan discussed numerous topics, most notably the so-called rivalry between WWE and AEW. Tony Khan stated that there's a level of intensity between both companies:

“It’s intense. It is a competition. There is no way around it. It’s a true competition. I’m really excited about being a challenger brand and taking on a huge company. And I think for a long time fans were demanding an alternative, and AEW on TNT has given them that. Normally we do our show on Wednesday nights.. I’m doing a special Friday Night Dynamite this week. And then in a couple weeks we return to our Wednesday timeslot, and we’ll be on Wednesdays from here on out", said Tony Khan (H/T-Wrestling Inc).

Tony Khan has made it clear that they are extremely happy to play their role as the challengers. Because of that, they have engraved their way into both Friday and Wednesday night slots.

Tony Khan says AEW won the Wednesday Night war

. @TonyKhan just announced on @WFAN660 that @AEW is coming to NYC, Wednesday September 22nd to the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets on sale July 16. More details to follow https://t.co/qwxYj12w7h pic.twitter.com/maefWd4hvC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2021

Tony Khan took a subtle dig at WWE's NXT brand, stating that AEW was successful in competing with other promotions on Wednesday nights:

“We’ve really carved out a great fanbase, and Wednesday nights we’ve made a great tradition for ourselves. We had competition on Wednesday nights and we don’t anymore. I think we were very successful head to head against other wrestling on Wednesday nights, we’ve carved out that night for ourselves. In the fall we’re also going to be doing a show called Rampage that will also be on Friday nights. And I think, hopefully, with the Friday Night Dynamite we’re (having) this week and the shows we’ve been doing recently, we’re building a nice tradition of AEW on Friday night also”, said Tony Khan (H/T-Wrestling Inc)

In no time, Tony Khan took his company to newer heights. Dynamite's early success is why Tony Khan decided to launch another brand in the form of Rampage.

