"It's not the kind of heat you want" - Kevin Nash blasts controversial segment on AEW TV

WWE legend Kevin Nash has given his thoughts on a recent segment from AEW Dynamite that has certainly got a lot of people talking.

During the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF and Bullet Club Gold shared a segment following Jay White's victory over Hangman Page. The segment was designed to hype up the Full Gear main event between White and MJF, but it was what Juice Robinson said that got people talking.

Robinson stated that he was going to use his trademark roll of quarters to knock out the AEW World Champion, something that angered MJF, given that he was bullied as a child for being Jewish. While this would have been a storyline, the recent conflict between Israel and Palestine meant that it could be seen in bad taste.

During a recent edition of the "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash talked about the MJF segment with Juice Robinson, claiming that it garnered some heat, just not the heat that AEW would have wanted.

"The antisemitic hate is rife. Do we even want to put a f***ing match anywhere near something that could--it's like, there's heat, and there's cheap heat. You can go to the Humane Society, get a bag of kittens, and have them go around the ring and smash them with an aluminum baseball bat. Yeah, the people will moan, they'll throw up, and there'll be heat, but it's not the kind of heat you want. In a world without hatred, it'd be okay to do the quarter thing because it wouldn't mean anything. We don't live in that world." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Nash also mentioned that he doesn't blame MJF for going along with the segment but claims that the rebuttal towards Bullet Club Gold needs to be done correctly to avoid another PR nightmare.

"I don't blame him, I still think that [in] a scripted sports entertainment segment, the Jewish rebuttal has to be so PR cleansed because you can't just go off of hatred to what they've done to your people." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

MJF and Juice Robinson could be on a collision course in AEW

With Full Gear fast approaching and the Bullet Club Gold already in possession of both MJF's AEW World Championship belt and his Dynamite Diamond Ring, it's only a matter of time before Maxwell Jacob Friedman gets his hands on Jay White's right-hand man.

That could come true this week as Juice will take part in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale, where the winner will face MJF on the October 25th edition of AEW Dynamite for Max's Dynamite Diamond Ring.

It's not often that MJF is outnumbered in feuds like this, with the AEW World Champion having used the numbers game to his advantage in the past. But if he is able to show Jay White that his group is no match for the "Salt of the Earth," the main event of Full Gear could be one of the most action-packed matches in All Elite Wrestling history.

