"It's like a gamble" - WWE legend reveals why former AEW wrestlers are struggling in WWE (Exclusive)

AEW has firmly established itself as one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world in the last few years. Having been founded in 2019, the promotion has grown exponentially and has become the place where some of the best wrestlers of the world compete.
The roster is filled with huge stars like Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Will Ospreay. Some of them have also left the company to join WWE, but not all of their moves have worked out well. WWE legend Teddy Long revealed why some of these former AEW stars are struggling in the Stamford-based promotion.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Long claimed that a lot of these stars have struggled as they appeared on the main roster directly. Long felt that wrestlers like Andrade, Rey Fenix, Penta, all of whom have either not wrestled for or have been away from WWE for a long time, should've been in NXT, or trained at the Performance Center for a while before moving up.
"Bringing them up to the main roster, when sometimes you know that they're not ready, but you take a chance on it anyway, you know what I mean? It's like a gamble. But like I said, to go through that Performance Center, I think that's the best way to go. And then once they clear you there, then when you come to the main roster, you know you got no problem," Long said. [3:12 onwards]
While former AEW wrestlers like Jade Cargill, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk are all obvious successes in WWE, others haven't had similar levels of success. However, some down in NXT are enjoying their time, with Ethan Page and Ricky Saints having already been champions in WWE.
