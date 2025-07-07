"It's like a Hollywood movie" - Former WWE star talks about his in-ring return at AEW All In

Current AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness has had quite a career. His contributions to the world of pro wrestling have been nothing short of immense. From becoming a standout star at Ring of Honor to having high-profile feuds against Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe in TNA as Desmond Wolfe, to then transitioning to a commentator for WWE NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live after being forced to retire, he has never stopped giving to the business.

Ad

He joined AEW as a commentator for Collision in 2023. During this period, McGuinness also quietly tested his physical condition, training to ensure he could wrestle again. He made a surprising comeback at All In 2024 in the Casino Gauntlet Match, shocking the world and getting one of the loudest reactions of the night.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While speaking to the Heel S#!t Podcast, Nigel was asked about his AEW return, and he said it felt nothing short of a Hollywood movie.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

“It's one of those moments I've said to people, it was so surreal and you just couldn't believe it. It's just, it's like a Hollywood movie. After all those years of not wrestling as well, I mean, giving up on the dream of ever possibly doing anything like that to then walk out there on that stage, get that kind of reaction. It was just incredible. There's an odd thing with it as well. You lose that sense of grandeur after the fact becomes, I don't want to say normal, but it's not the life-changing moment that you think it will be.

Ad

He continued:

"So it's just something you're very appreciative of. It was an amazing moment, and I'll always be grateful for Tony Khan for giving me the opportunity to do it. But it doesn't, it doesn't solve anything. Any (of) life's problems, if that makes sense. In a movie, at the end of the movie, your hero gets to do what he wants to do and then off he goes into the sunset and lives happily ever after. I guess that's what I'm trying to get at.” [H/T Fightful]

Ad

You can check the full video here:

Ad

Nigel McGuinness’s Last AEW Match Was Against FTR

The last time Nigel McGuinness was seen in-ring action was at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25, 2025, where he teamed with Daniel Garcia to face FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) in a tag team match. FTR won the contest after Dax Harwood applied a Sharpshooter on Garcia, who passed out.

Nigel also took some significant bumps during the match, including a Shatter Machine on the outside, proving to the world that he could still go in the ring. It would be interesting to see when his next scheduled match is going to be.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sagnik Chowdhury Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2024 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.



Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!