"It's not like he went out there with a vendetta" - Former WWE star on CM Punk lashing out at AEW (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar just commented on CM Punk's recent shots at AEW during an interview.

EC3 is the latest performer to weigh in on the CM Punk drama. Recently, Punk spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and took several digs at AEW and Tony Khan. He even called his former boss a "clown".

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that Punk was right to get ahead of the news. He also expressed that people are critical of AEW because they want the product to succeed.

“He tackled the questions. It's not like he went out there with a vendetta interviewer, asked him a question, shed light on a lot of things that a lot of people have said who don't have his first hand experience, but they just know through the scuttlebutt through talking to people and through the entire perception of a product like everybody wants the product to succeed. Everybody here wants there to be a WWE alternative, a number two that can challenge for number one, a place where people can go and make a good living that produces great work, great art, great sport, great entertainment and when it's not happening because of…… things like no matter what, if you're going to be a leader, whether it's your fault or not, everything starts and stops with you."

He continued:

"It's an issue that we've all, not all, but a lot of people have seemingly said a lot of people take a lot of flack from, you know, especially the hardcore fans, but they're saying it within the intent. Like they want it to be good. And if this thing isn't cured or helped or brought along, Or learned from, which I think is the most important part cause I can't ask anybody to give somebody else a responsibility as a leader, you have to learn from your mistakes. If it never gets learned from it is going to go away and one day we're going to wake up where a business can't continually lose and have a bad perception. A very smart businessman, like a father that's funding it might one day wake up we go…..I’m done. Pull the plug and everything goes away. And then everybody loses their work. Everybody loses." [9:14 - 10:20]

Vince Russo opened up on CM Punk and Tony Khan confrontation

CM Punk's exit from AEW was controversial to say the least. His departure is still debated and talked about in the wrestling community today, especially after some new information has come to light after Punk's recent interview.

Speaking on the same podcast, Vince Russo spoke about how Tony Khan didn't know how to handle the Punk and Jack Perry situation.

"CM Punk basically said this, 'Tony Khan had no idea how to handle a situation. He had no idea.' He went to Tony and said, 'You need to do something, because if I do, you are not going to like the way I do it.' And Tony Khan said to him, 'What do you want me to do?' He didn't have a clue how to handle it. Bro, that's all Tony had to tell.. 'Listen, man, I have never been put in that position before, I wasn't ready for it. I was in over my head. Maybe I didn't handle it right this time, but the next time I will,'" he said. [6:00 - 6:37]

It will interesting to see if CM Punk will shed some more light on his time in AEW in coming months.

