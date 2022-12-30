"It's massive, it's right there" - WWE legend dares Tony Khan to bring back 9-time world champion during high-stakes match in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) challenged Tony Khan to bring back a controversial star to cost The Elite their title match on next week's episode of Dynamite. The controversial star in question, CM Punk.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you should be well aware of the 'Brawl out' incident between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite. Following the incident, all parties involved were either suspended or released from the company.

At the Full Gear pay-per-view, The Elite made their much-awaited return and faced the Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships. Following the match, it was later announced that it was the first of seven matches between the two teams. The seventh match is set to take place next week on Dynamite and will be an Escalera De La Muerte ladder match.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray had a wild prediction for how the match would end. He claimed that if Tony Khan is a brave man, he would capitalize on the Brawl out incident and book CM Punk to interfere in the match and cost Kenny Omega's faction the match and the titles.

“I’m sure this Escalera De La Muerte will be one hell of a ladder match. And they have set themselves up for something so spectacular and if AEW ever had the balls to pull the string on it, oh my god, would it generate an immense amount of heat!... One of the Elite is about to grab the championships and then somebody is gonna ruin it for them. Who is it? It’s massive, it’s right there," Bully Ray said. [04:08 - 05:33]

Bully Ray praised the booking for the match between The Elite and the Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite

Currently, the score is tied-up at three wins per team. Their sixth match was a Falls Count Anywhere match. After both teams gave everything they had, Kenny Omega earned the win for his team to even the scores.

During the same podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer praised both teams and the booking decision of Tony Khan for the unique finish. He mentioned that the match and the entire New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite was different, and he was happy that the creative booking worked.

“A wrestling show should be like a giant buffet, there should be a variety of everything. And those six guys have been tearing it down, doing a great job. I like the split screen for the finish. I love the One-winged Angel off the balcony or whatever the hell he was standing on through the two tables. I thought it worked... Good job by all six men,” [03:14 - 3:45].

The Escalera De La Muerte match will be the first of its kind in the promotion.

Would you like to see The Straight Edge Savior make his return to AEW and cost The Elite? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

