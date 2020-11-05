"It's a match we've built up for over a year." - Tony Khan comments about AEW Full Gear match

AEW President Tony Khan has been one of the key figures behind the scenes in the professional wrestling promotion when it comes to the direction of creative booking. This Saturday, on the 7th of November, AEW is expected to host their event, AEW: Full Gear, where there are multiple essential matches booked to take place.

During a recent interview with PW Insider, Tony Khan talked about one of the most critical matches set for the AEW: Full Gear event.

Tony Khan on AEW: Full Gear's Adam Page vs Kenny Omega match

Tony Khan mentioned that the match between Kenny Omega and 'Hangman' Adam Page, which is set to take place at Full Gear, is a match that AEW have built for a year. Khan talked about the match and the build-up that has taken a year.

"It's a match we've built up for over a year since the beginning of the Hangman/Kenny partnership. This is a culmination of some of the best TV matches and pay per view matches of not just the past year but of the past decade and I think it's going to be as good as any match on the card, probably the best match on the card, has the potential to be...and it could very well shape the future of the company. These are two of our biggest stars, they were our greatest tag team, and now this is our biggest rivalry. And the fact is the tournament is a culmination of some great TV too, so I just think that the Hangman and Kenny match is so much to be excited about and I think it's going to be one of our best."

Kenny Omega and 'Hangman' Adam Page have been teamed up, sometimes reluctantly, over the past year. Omega and Page became the AEW Tag Team Champions last year, as a result of which, they were able to dominate the tag team wrestling scene for some time.

However, after they lost the titles, and even before that, there were cracks in the relationship of the members of The Elite and 'Hangman' Page. Eventually, this led to 'Hangman' Page being kicked out of the Elite altogether, and then the faction seemingly disbanding.