"It's not me" - CM Punk downplays idea that he will be at AEW Revolution on Sunday

It doesn't sound like CM Punk will be at AEW Revolution on Sunday.

Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight promised a "Hall of Fame worthy" wrestler would be signing with the company at AEW Revolution and that it's not "who you think." Well, if you thought it was CM Punk, Wight might be a mind reader.

CM Punk took to Twitter this afternoon to hold a Q&A session with his fans but decided to get the biggest question out of the way at the very beginning, stating:

"Q&A time! I’ll answer some questions if you got em. Use the hashtag #askpunk and I’ll give you a free answer to start: it’s not me, the @NHLBlackhawks are playing Sunday."

It should be pointed out that the Chicago Blackhawks game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday is at 1:30 PM CT, which is 2:30 PM EST. If Punk is kayfabing and trying to throw the fans off the scent by any slim chance, he could easily get a private jet and be in Jacksonville in time for the pay-per-view. But that's probably just wishful thinking.

CM Punk would later delete the initial tweet and sent out another instead, but once again made a point to state that it is, in fact, not him.

Let’s try this again. Q&A time! Use hashtag #askpunk and no, it’s not me. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021

If it's not CM Punk, who is the "huge, huge star" that will debut at AEW Revolution?

So if it's not Punk, who is it? Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. has confirmed that Christian is under a WWE contract, so it can't be him. Someone like Brock Lesnar is a possibility, but how valuable of a commodity in the pro wrestling industry is he without Paul Heyman at his side?

It's also possible that Wight misspoke when he said "Hall of Fame worthy," and this person could already be in the WWE Hall of Fame, which would open the possibility for it to be someone like Kurt Angle. Wight did call this Sunday's pay-per-view "Evolution," so it's possible he just said the wrong words, and people are reading too much into it.

Regardless, AEW Revolution has a stacked card this Sunday and will feature at least two surprises. With or without CM Punk, this should be a show to remember.

100% not me — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021

If CM Punk is telling the truth, who could be appearing at AEW Revolution? The term "Hall of Fame worthy" certainly limits which this individual could be. Who do you think it is? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.