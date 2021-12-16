"It's a no-brainer" - Top AEW personality comments on Jeff Hardy's status after WWE release

Jim Ross stated that Jeff Hardy would be a great signing for AEW.

WWE parted ways with Hardy after the superstar experienced a rough night at a recent live event. Speculation about his next move will grow louder as he awaits the end of his non-compete clause. The 3-time WWE Champion has already attracted interest from one of AEW's most respected personalities.

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross revealed that he would love to see Jeff Hardy compete in AEW. The announcer absolutely loves the sound of the reunited Hardy Boys feuding with The Young Bucks on AEW programming.

Jim Ross named a few other top AEW tag teams and noted that the company has enough storylines to keep Jeff and Matt Hardy busy for a year.

"I hope someday; he is wrestling for AEW. It's a no-brainer. Can you imagine the Young Bucks and The Hardy Boyz? The Hardys and the Lucha Bros? The Hardys and FTR? The Battle of North Carolina. I'm all about this stuff. That's a year right there, easy," stated Jim Ross.

That is something to do down the road: Jim Ross on Jeff Hardy possibly joining AEW

The WWE Hall of Famer also praised Tony Khan's business acumen and felt that the AEW boss always signs talents who could be booked on TV.

In Jeff Hardy's case, the Charismatic Enigma still has a lot to offer as a performer, but Ross is in no hurry to see the former WWE star in AEW.

Jeff Hardy's health is of utmost priority right now, and Ross believes that a possible AEW signing could come to fruition down the road.

"So, in any event, when the lay of the land is conducive, and Tony Khan has proven time and time again that he has got a great eye for talent. He is still a fan. He looks at somebody, 'Does that person excite you, Tony? Yes.' So you can write for him, right? Absolutely. We'll see. We don't have to do it today. That is something to do down the road, and I think it would help the tag teams immensely," said JR.

Will Jeff Hardy end up in AEW once he becomes a free agent? Would you like to see it happen? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Grilling JR on AdFreeShows.com and give an H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE manager has the highest opinion of Hook. Catch it right here

Edited by Anirudh B