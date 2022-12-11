Create

"It’s over. Thank you all" - Top AEW star sends a cryptic message after a major title loss amid rumors of returning to WWE under Triple H

By Soumik Datta
Modified Dec 11, 2022 07:35 AM IST
Will Triple H bring back two former WWE stars in 2023?
Will Triple H bring back two former WWE stars in 2023?

Triple H has brought back numerous top stars to WWE since taking over the creative team of the company.

In 2023, The Game could be open to the return of FTR, formerly known as The Revival. According to reports, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's current contracts with AEW will expire next year.

#ANDNEW 🔥#DEMBOYS #TheBriscoes @jaybriscoe84 @SussexCoChicken are the #ROH World Tag Team Champions!!! https://t.co/5HTca6SzfC

At the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, Harwood and Wheeler lost the ROH World Tag Team Championships to The Briscoes in a Double Dog-Collar Match. Post-match, Harwood took to Twitter to send a cryptic message.

"It’s over. Thank you all," wrote Dax Harwood.

Check out the tweet below:

It’s over. Thank you all.

FTR is now-former Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, as they dropped the titles to Mark and Jay Briscoe in their trilogy bout with the record ROH Tag Title winners. They previously defeated The Briscoes to win the title and defended it against them in a rematch.

Despite the loss at the Final Battle, FTR is still the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champion and the AAA Tag Team Champion. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, they came close to winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships for the second time.

Would you like to see FTR return to WWE under Triple H? Sound off in the comment section

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...