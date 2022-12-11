"It’s over. Thank you all" - Top AEW star sends a cryptic message after a major title loss amid rumors of returning to WWE under Triple H

Triple H has brought back numerous top stars to WWE since taking over the creative team of the company.

In 2023, The Game could be open to the return of FTR, formerly known as The Revival. According to reports, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's current contracts with AEW will expire next year.

At the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, Harwood and Wheeler lost the ROH World Tag Team Championships to The Briscoes in a Double Dog-Collar Match. Post-match, Harwood took to Twitter to send a cryptic message.

"It’s over. Thank you all," wrote Dax Harwood.

FTR is now-former Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, as they dropped the titles to Mark and Jay Briscoe in their trilogy bout with the record ROH Tag Title winners. They previously defeated The Briscoes to win the title and defended it against them in a rematch.

Despite the loss at the Final Battle, FTR is still the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champion and the AAA Tag Team Champion. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, they came close to winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships for the second time.

