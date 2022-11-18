"It’s his plan" - Former WWE Superstar reveals Triple H did not want to turn historic faction babyface

During Triple H's reign as head booker of WWE NXT, The Undisputed Era was one of the hottest acts in wrestling. Bobby Fish recently revealed that The Game was not willing to turn them babyface.

The Undisputed Era was comprised of Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and their leader, former NXT Champion Adam Cole. Despite being heels, they routinely got the loudest pops at NXT shows, and fans often felt they would be a great babyface act on the main roster.

However, on the Undisputed Podcast w/Bobby Fish, the MMA fighter explained why Triple H did not turn them face against the trio of Steve Maclin, Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker, known as the Forgotten Sons in WWE.

"We never did get that program together that I think we all talked about a few different times. We did have the one ladder match in Portland, which was fun to put together. I think really what happened with us and you guys was you guys were really kind of getting the Sons thing going, and I would say you guys were basically able to make other people look better than they were, and that’s kind of what we were too," Bobby Fish said.

Steve Maclin then described his conversation with Triple H about potentially turning The Undisputed Era babyface. According to Maclin, The Game had his own plans.

"I remember talking to Hunter and Hunter would tell us, ‘Well, they’re heels.’ I’m like, ‘Undisputed Era, I know you’re trying to make them heels, but the crowd loves them. Make them the babyface in this role,’ but they didn’t wanna turn you guys at the time, which we get. It’s his plan. So, it’s just, ‘Alright, we’ll just keep pitching ideas,’" Steve Maclin said. (h/t Ringside News)

Jim Cornette commented on Triple H's booking of Austin Theory in WWE

Triple H certainly has his own way of doing things. The Game recently made a controversial booking decision when he had Austin Theory fail his cash-in attempt on the WWE US Championship against Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said the following:

"I don't believe that Triple H would not only sacrifice business or talent if he believed in them or in any way f**k around like that just so Vince would be miserable when he watched the show, no. I think for whatever reason either Triple H doesn't see anything in Theory or doesn't like him personally or maybe there's something that we don't know that he pissed in somebody's Post Toasties, it hadn't come to light yet."

Austin Theory became the first superstar to attempt a cash-in on the WWE US Championship. However, he joined a short list of stars, including Baron Corbin, John Cena and Braun Strowman, to cash in unsuccessfully.

