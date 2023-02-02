"It's stressing me out" - Legendary wrestler sustained major injury during match with AEW's Sting

A veteran wrestler apparently suffered an injury during his last match involving AEW star Sting.

On January 22, Keiji Muto competed in his final bout as The Great Muta, defeating AKIRA, Hakushi, and Naomichi Marufuji with the help of AEW duo Sting and Darby Allin. While Keiji still has one last match to go, the character arc of Great Muta has seemingly ended.

However, Muta's last match apparently left him with an injury. Speaking at the K-1 MMA Awards, the Japanese icon revealed the nature of his injury while talking about his career.

"I’m going to have a good match [final match against Tetsuya Naito], but I had a match 10 days ago and tore a muscle in my thigh. I’m in a pinch, but I’ll do my best. Actually, I was in bad shape before I went in that day [Great Muta Bye-Bye]. I had back pain. I don’t know what triggered it, but I was out of shape. Knee pain and such is chronic pain and I’m used to it, but muscles hurt like hell."

He added:

"I think I put extra strain on my knee and hip joints by protecting them. I feel like I’ve been given a test by the wrestling Gods. I don’t know what to do. I train only my upper body, but it’s really hard to do that too. It’s stressing me out." (H/T: Fightful)

A Wrestling veteran wanted former AEW performer The Great Muta to appear at WWE Royal Rumble

Before The Great Muta character ended its run, wrestling veteran Bill Apter claimed to be interested in seeing him enter the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant.

Muta is no stranger to putting up great performances in front of a big audience, as he has previously appeared in WCW. He also appeared in AEW in a segment involving Sting. Furthermore, his recent match with WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter expressed his interest in seeing Muta appear in WWE.

"Wouldn't it be great if The Great Muta, who's on his retirement tour, winds up in the Royal Rumble?" said Bill Apter. (26:15 - 26:21)

As of now, it remains to be seen how his final match against Tetsuya Naito progresses.

