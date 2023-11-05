"It's time" - Former WWE star sends a message ahead of title match against Samoa Joe

A former WWE NXT North American Champion has expressed his excitement for his big match against Samoa Joe next week on AEW Dynamite. The name in question is Keith Lee.

The Limitless One has enjoyed success in the tag team division since debuting in AEW. He won the World Tag Team Championship alongside Swerve Strickland and is currently teaming up with Dustin Rhodes. However, Lee has yet to win a singles title in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

This week on Collision, Lee made his in-ring return, teaming up with Dustin Rhodes and Mark Briscoe to take on Kip Sabian and The WorkHorsemen in a trios match. The former WWE star's team ultimately emerged victorious. In a backstage segment, Lee confronted Samoa Joe while the latter was discussing his dominant reign as ROH World Television Champion.

The Limitless One told Joe that he hadn't beaten him yet, leading to an ROH World TV Title match being made official between the two for AEW Dynamite next week. After the announcement, Keith Lee took to Twitter and highlighted how he had adjusted his 'birthday plans' for the upcoming championship contest.

"Birthday plans adjusted. It's time..."

Expand Tweet

Lee vs. Joe is definitely a dream match that no one would want to miss. It remains to be seen who walks away with the gold next Wednesday.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming match between the two former WWE stars? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here