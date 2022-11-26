"It's time to be great" - Popular AEW Superstar responds to claims that he "sold his soul," says Brodie Lee always saw his potential

AEW star Preston Vance has responded to Amanda Huber's claims that he "sold his soul" after betraying The Dark Order on this week's episode of Rampage.

Vance has joined forces with La Faccion Ingobernable and is the newest addition to the group that already consists of Rush, Jose The Assistant, The Blade, The Butcher, and The Bunny.

In the aftermath of Rampage, Huber took to Twitter to claim that her late husband, Mr. Brodie Lee, made the wrong decision by recruiting Vance to the Dark Order.

However, the now-former member of the group claimed that Lee always saw the potential in him, and it was time for the AEW star to finally look out for himself.

"I know what I’ve done. I didn’t sell my soul. I decided for once to look out for myself. Now it’s time to be great and unleash the true potential he always saw in me. #StillHandpicked," wrote Preston Vance.

Check out Preston Vance's tweet below:

Pres10 @Pres10Vance



I didn’t sell my soul. I decided for once to look out for myself.



Now it’s time to be great and unleash the true potential he always saw in me. twitter.com/mandalhuber/st… Amanda @MandaLHuber



I hope you know what you’ve done.



You sold your soul to someone who will abandon you when you’re no longer useful.



You’ve let your true family down.



Looking back, He made the wrong choice in you. Hey @Pres10Vance I hope you know what you’ve done.You sold your soul to someone who will abandon you when you’re no longer useful.You’ve let your true family down.Looking back, He made the wrong choice in you. Hey @Pres10Vance I hope you know what you’ve done. You sold your soul to someone who will abandon you when you’re no longer useful. You’ve let your true family down. Looking back, He made the wrong choice in you. I know what I’ve done.I didn’t sell my soul. I decided for once to look out for myself.Now it’s time to be great and unleash the true potential he always saw in me. #StillHandpicked I know what I’ve done. I didn’t sell my soul. I decided for once to look out for myself. Now it’s time to be great and unleash the true potential he always saw in me. #StillHandpicked twitter.com/mandalhuber/st…

Amanda Huber responded to Preston Vance's tweet after his heel turn on AEW Rampage

In response to Preston Vance's latest tweet, Amanda Huber claimed that the former was "too blind" to understand the things going on around him.

She further added that Vance would soon get used to being abused by La Faccion Ingobernable, and would eventually want to make him want to return to the Dark Order.

"You’re playing checkers with people who play chess and you’re too blind to see it. You’ll get used and abused by that narcissist & his “team” and want to come back home. Until then, being hand pick is nothing compared to being born for greatness," wrote Amanda Huber.

Check out Amanda Huber's tweet below:

Amanda @MandaLHuber



You’ll get used and abused by that narcissist & his “team” and want to come back home.



Until then, being hand pick is nothing compared to being born for greatness. Pres10 @Pres10Vance



I didn’t sell my soul. I decided for once to look out for myself.



Now it’s time to be great and unleash the true potential he always saw in me. twitter.com/mandalhuber/st… I know what I’ve done.I didn’t sell my soul. I decided for once to look out for myself.Now it’s time to be great and unleash the true potential he always saw in me. #StillHandpicked I know what I’ve done. I didn’t sell my soul. I decided for once to look out for myself. Now it’s time to be great and unleash the true potential he always saw in me. #StillHandpicked twitter.com/mandalhuber/st… You’re playing checkers with people who play chess and you’re too blind to see it.You’ll get used and abused by that narcissist & his “team” and want to come back home.Until then, being hand pick is nothing compared to being born for greatness. twitter.com/pres10vance/st… You’re playing checkers with people who play chess and you’re too blind to see it. You’ll get used and abused by that narcissist & his “team” and want to come back home. Until then, being hand pick is nothing compared to being born for greatness. twitter.com/pres10vance/st…

Vance is now expected to get a solid push while being associated with Rush and co. Interestingly enough, it remains to be seen if suspended AEW star Andrade will rejoin the faction or not.

Do you think Preston Vance is a good addition to LFI? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes