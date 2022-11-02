"It's tiring" - Top champion shares his opinion on Tony Khan's signing spree in AEW

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy is known for his laid-back persona, and he recently took that attitude to the extreme when he revealed how tiring it is to see Tony Khan sign so many people in recent months.

Thanks to the independent scene producing dozens of exceptional talents and WWE releasing nearly 200 names since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tony Khan has managed to build one of the most impressive rosters in recent memory.

Whether it's independent standouts like Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia, former NXT Champions like Adam Cole and Keith Lee, or future Hall of Famers like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, AEW has one of the most talented rosters in the business today, which continues to grow seemingly by the week.

One person who isn't too fond of Tony Khan signing so many new names is AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, who spoke about the issue on WBAL-TV 11.

"A lot more people on the roster, a lot more people I have to fight. I liked it better when there wasn't as many people for me to fight. But now that I have to fight all these new people, it's tiring." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Cassidy has been one of the most active members of the AEW roster since he arrived in 2019, having wrestled a total of 108 matches, according to his cagematch.net profile, with 50 of those coming in 2021 alone.

Tony Khan has booked two AEW All-Atlantic Championship matches this week

As previously noted, Orange Cassidy has wrestled a total of 108 matches in AEW. However, that total could reach 110 by the end of the week as AEW president Tony Khan has booked not one, but two All-Atlantic Championship matches this week.

On the November 2nd edition of Dynamite, Cassidy will defend his title against AEW Trios Champion Rey Fenix and former AEW Tag Team Champion Luchasaurus in a triple threat match.

The winner of the triple threat match will move on to the special November 4th edition of Rampage, where they will defend the All-Atlantic Championship in a dream match against a mystery opponent who will be revealed at a later date.

