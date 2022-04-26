"I love the idea of honoring Owen Hart" - WWE Hall of Famer praises AEW for new tournament

Owen Hart is being honored in a tournament for the very first time. And while many fans are overjoyed by this, wrestling legend Mick Foley has also chimed in to say how happy he is about the event.

Hart tragically passed away in 1999, after a freak accident occurred during his entrance to the ring. Since then, Hart's widow Martha has had a strained relationship with WWE. The idea that his legacy would be honored in wrestling seemed far off until Tony Khan announced the tournament in Hart's honor.

Mick Foley recently appeared on the most recent Throwing Down w/Renee and Miesha podcast. During the interview, Foley was asked how he felt about the tournament. The legend said he was delighted that this tournament was finally happening.

"I like what AEW is doing. I love the idea of honoring Owen Hart, it’s way overdue. I know that means a lot to people, like [FTR]. The Owen Hart Tournament? Man, it’s a beautiful thing, I think that they should do it every week. I mean, this whole Forbidden Door concept where partners get to wrestle partners? It’s pretty cool," Foley said. [18:57 onwards]

Hart's death is one of the biggest tragedies in pro wrestling history, and hopefully all his fans will be satisfied with the tournament. While nothing can bring the star back, events like these can certainly keep his legacy alive.

Cash Wheeler will take on Dax Harwood in the next Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifier

The two ROH Tag Team Champions will clash for the first time ever during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Both men have willingly agreed to test themselves against one another, meaning fans won't have to worry about FTR splitting up.

In a recent announcement, CM Punk is slated to join the commentary team while the two wrestle.

Punk, along with FTR, is an avid fan of Owen's older brother, Bret Hart. Fans of all four stars will likely be treated to some tributes to both Hart brothers during the course of the match.

