"It was too soon for Adam Cole to be put in that position"- Jim Cornette had one big issue with recent AEW segment

Jim Cornette recently pointed out an issue with how Adam Cole was booked last week on AEW Rampage. Cole and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega both tapped out in a post-match segment following Bryan Danielson's match against Nick Jackson.

While Cornette was a fan of the match itself, he was critical of the post-match angle. Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the legendary manager felt that Adam Cole shouldn't have been put in that position this soon into his AEW run.

He added that the segment made Cole look like he was in a secondary position to the AEW World Champion.

Danielson gets him in the Labelle Lock and both [Kenny Omega] and Adam Cole tap out at the same time. I see where they were going but it was too soon for Adam Cole to be put in that position. He hasn't been there three weeks," Cornette said.

"He hasn't been there three weeks and he's tapping out to Jungle Boy and in a secondary position to the champion tapping out to his #1 contender. So, you just had Adam Cole tap out, whether it counts or not, as a secondary piece of business for something else," he added.

What went down on AEW Rampage last week?

AEW Rampage saw Bryan Danielson in action against Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks. Danielson won the match after forcing Jackson to tap out to the Cattle Mutilation.

After the match, The Elite came down to the ring and were joined by Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. This led to a scuffle between the two groups. The babyfaces cleared the ring and Jungle Boy locked in the snare trap on Adam Cole.

Danielson then goaded Kenny Omega into getting in the ring and locked in the Labelle Lock, with both Omega and Cole tapping out together.

Following last week's events, Tony Khan has booked a big eight-man tag-team match for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Adam Cole will be in action as The Elite team up to take on Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

