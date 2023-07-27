"It sucks not having him at work with us" - AEW star opens up on relationship with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

A popular AEW star recently commented on his relationship with current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. The talent in question is QT Marshall.

Marshall made his All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and quickly became one of the members of Rhodes' faction, The Nightmare Family. The 38-year-old star eventually turned heel and even faced The American Nightmare in a singles match at Blood and Guts 2021.

Cody Rhodes ended up leaving AEW for WWE in 2022, and QT Marshall said that "it sucks" not to have the former TNT Champion around during his appearance on Talk Is Jericho.

Marshall further opened up on his close bond with Rhodes and revealed how the latter still gives him "great advice:"

"It sucks not having him at work with us," Marshall continued. "Because, of course, he's one of my best friends — he's the closest thing to a brother besides my actual brother. But, at the end of the day, we still talk every day, and he still gives me great advice. And to see what he's been able to do is incredible." [H/T WrestlingInc]

QT Marshall comments on his role in AEW

While speaking during the same interview with Chris Jericho, Marshall stated that he has been successful in the Jacksonville-based promotion by being honest with all talents.

The QTV leader further added that he wants to help those in need because he was "on the other end" when his pro wrestling career started:

"I myself have succeeded in this company by just being honest with everybody," Marshall stated. "Like Harley [Cameron] was saying about how I help everybody, I do that not because I want people to help me in return. I just do it because I've been on the other end, where you're left on read when you've sent messages to people."

While QT Marshall has failed to win any title in All Elite Wrestling so far, it remains to be seen if he manages to change it before possibly ending his in-ring career in the promotion.

