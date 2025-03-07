"It is time" - 24-year veteran poised to wreak havoc at AEW Revolution with Orange Cassidy (Exclusive)

With AEW Revolution pay-per-view just around the corner, fans are excited to see the stacked lineup being promoted for the event. A wrestling veteran seems quite optimistic about his chances of winning after joining hands with Orange Cassidy.

Ad

The veteran in question is none other than Mark Briscoe. He has been in the pro wrestling industry since 2001 and has over 24 years of experience. His feats in the ring are all the evidence one needs to see his talent, and his performances are generally electrifying to watch. He is scheduled to team up with Orange Cassidy and Big Boom AJ to take on Johnny TV and MxM Collection at Revolution.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Mark Briscoe shared his thoughts on the upcoming match. He said:

"We really gelled together over this past summer, this past year, as a faction known as The Conglomeration. Me and Orange we are definitely on the same page, and it's been a while since we conglomerated. But it is time once again to conglomerate once more. So that's definitely gonna be a good feeling and a good time there. " [3:41 onwards]

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Watch the full video below:

Ad

The AEW star also talked about Big Boom AJ

Mark Briscoe also shared his thoughts on Big Boom AJ, who is still gaining popularity in the pro wrestling business.

During the same interview with Bill Apter, the AEW star stated that AJ had been in the wrestling industry before gaining fame on TikTok. He explained:

"A lot of people don't know, before AJ, before TikTok was ever even thought of, he was a wrestler. He was in wrestling and he was lacing up the boots long before he was TikTok famous. So he is not, uh, this ain't his first rodeo. He has been working hard, he has definitely been working hard, and... I think that it just might be crazy enough to work." [4:08 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what AEW Revolution has in store.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback