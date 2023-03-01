"It took a lot of ba**s for him to come approach me" - Controversial former WWE name reached out to Jim Ross to end their quarrel

AEW commentator Jim Ross has shed some light on the awkward moment he was confronted by a controversial former WWE official in a hotel before the most recent editions of Dynamite and Rampage took place.

The name in question is former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis, who was let go by WWE in August 2022 after he was reportedly involved in the scandal surrounding Vince McMahon paying people "hush money" to keep his sexual affairs quiet.

In December 2022, Jim Ross openly blasted Laurinaitis on his podcast, claiming he had a hard time trusting him and thought he sucked up to Vince McMahon, before saying that he deserves all the misery he is living through.

With all of that in mind, you can imagine Jim Ross' surprise when John Laurinaitis approached him at a hotel before the most recent set of AEW events. Here's what Ross had to say on his podcast, "Grilling JR:"

"Oh, geez, I wasn't ready for this conference. It wasn't a confrontation at all. We had a nice conversation. I told him, I said, 'you know, I'm too old and I'm trying to overcome these issues of my skin cancer and all the subsequent treatment. I got more important things to worry about than having a grudge, and living a grudge. So we kind of cleared the air and had a nice conversation. And I thought it took a lot of balls for him to come approach me, to be honest with you. Because he had read everything I'd written about, you know, him being a chicken sh*t." (H/T Wrestling News.co)

Ross elaborated by saying that he admired Laurinaitis for making the first move, but doesn't expect a Christmas card from the former Johnny Ace.

"It was surprisingly good. And I'm glad he stepped up and we had a nice clean conversation and cleared the air, so to speak. You know, I don't know that we'll be on each other's Christmas card list. But nonetheless, I kind of admired what he said to me and him making the first move." (H/T Wrestling News.co)

Portions of the AEW fanbase want Jim Ross to stop commentating

Given how long JR has been in the business, it's understandable that he might not have the same energy he did during the WWE attitude era. However, some fans have been calling for the legendary voice of wrestling to hang up his headset.

Ross acknowledged these calls from fans by stating that he isn't the one to make the call on whether he is commentating or not, Tony Khan is. Until something changes, JR will continue to be the lead voice of AEW Rampage every Friday night.

Do you think Jim Ross will end his career in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

