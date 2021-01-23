"It will not be a third hour of Dynamite" - Tony Khan gives details of a third hour of AEW television possibly coming in 2021

Tony Khan recently gave an update on a possible third hour of AEW television coming later in 2021.

Tony Khan is the CEO and president of AEW. He is also a co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC.

Tony Khan was recently a guest on Renee Paquette's podcast Oral Sessions. During his appearance on the podcast, Tony Khan opened up about adding a third hour of AEW television in 2021. Khan said that the third hour would not be added to Dynamite but instead would be a separate show with Warner Media on a different night:

I’m really excited about adding a third hour of television. I think that’s gonna be the most important thing for us. Right now, we’ve accumulated so much talent and so much depth on the roster…..it will not be a third hour of Dynamite, and it will not be on Wednesday. But it will be a third hour with Warner Media. It’ll be a third TV hour, and it’s great exposure for us. We’ve got Dark, which has been a great platform for our wrestlers on YouTube. I think there are other streaming options and shows we can do with YouTube or other streaming platforms. So, there’s gonna be more opportunities and more real estate for our wrestlers without oversaturating it. I definitely don’t want to do three hours of Dynamite, and I feel really strongly about keeping our big four pay-per-views. I think just expanding our calendar will be a big thing in 2021. H/T: 411Mania

Hey hey hey!!! Tuesdays are for Oral Sessions y’all!! And this week I’ve got on the president of @AEW , @TonyKhan ! He was so open and honest! So glad to have him on and pick his brain out wrestling, AEW, and just his life! https://t.co/ppDzMja2mn — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 19, 2021

Jon Moxley returned to action on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley returned to action on AEW Dynamite in a match against Nick Comoroto. Moxley dominated most of the match and ended up winning with a sleeper hold, forcing Comoroto to tap out.

If you've been watching #AEWDark, then you'll know how much of a BEAST @Mr_Freakbeast is! Watch Comoroto take on @JonMoxley NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/suNEqyzGvm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021

Jon Moxley cut a post-match promo calling out Kenny Omega and the rest of the AEW roster. Moxley had a warning for Omega and his "frat brothers from Nashville" by saying that all roads in professional wrestling went through him.

Moxley will now team up with Rey Fenix and Pac as they take on Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers at Beach Break in two weeks.

