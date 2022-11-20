"Its a Samoan thing" - Twitter compares top star's impressive win at AEW Full Gear to Roman Reigns' dominant championship streak in WWE

Twitter has compared newly crowned double champion Samoa Joe to WWE star Roman Reigns, who is also a double champion.

At AEW Full Gear, Joe won the TNT Championship by defeating Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow. He is also in possession of the Ring of Honor World Television Championship. Meanwhile, Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with his Universal Title reign lasting more than 800 days.

iBeast @ibeastIess 2 Samoan Joes are double champions. 2 Samoan Joes are double champions. https://t.co/gf2UBISBc0

Twitter user ibeastIess pointed out that both Joe and Reigns, whose real-life name is Leati Joseph 'Joe' Anoa'i, are double champions.

In reaction to this, a portion of fans claimed that Joe's titles are mid-card belts, whereas, The Tribal Chief holds two world titles.

One fan pointed out that Roman Reigns usually needs The Bloodline to win his matches, but Joe is capable of doing it on his own.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

Leclair511 @leclair511 @ibeastIess One holds a mid card and a title that basically dont matter the other holds 2 top world titles @ibeastIess One holds a mid card and a title that basically dont matter the other holds 2 top world titles

Griff (-_•) @toosweetgb @ibeastIess only one of them is washed tho, all hail the tribal chief @ibeastIess only one of them is washed tho, all hail the tribal chief ☝️

Joshua Gibson @jmanthehero @ibeastIess But one of those joes doesn’t need a whole crew to win @ibeastIess But one of those joes doesn’t need a whole crew to win😏😏😏😏😏

𝙆𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙝 @Kailash_421 @ibeastIess The one with a manager is a fraud Samoan @ibeastIess The one with a manager is a fraud Samoan

justin🦕 @ooojustn twitter.com/ibeastiess/sta… iBeast @ibeastIess 2 Samoan Joes are double champions. 2 Samoan Joes are double champions. https://t.co/gf2UBISBc0 Joe actually can cut a promo and wrestle a match Joe actually can cut a promo and wrestle a match🙏🙏 twitter.com/ibeastiess/sta…

Joe was in a Triple Threat Match involving Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs at Full Gear. The now-former champion was in a dominant position to retain his title. However, Joe capitalized and locked in a submission hold on Hobbs to win the belt.

In doing so, Wardlow's first-ever championship run in AEW ended without him being directly involved in the finish.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is preparing to lead The Bloodline at this year's Survivor Series WarGames match against The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre.

What do you make of Samoa Joe's double title reign? Let us know in the comments section below.

