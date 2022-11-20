Create

"Its a Samoan thing" - Twitter compares top star's impressive win at AEW Full Gear to Roman Reigns' dominant championship streak in WWE

By Soumik Datta
Modified Nov 20, 2022 10:11 AM IST
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
Twitter has compared newly crowned double champion Samoa Joe to WWE star Roman Reigns, who is also a double champion.

At AEW Full Gear, Joe won the TNT Championship by defeating Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow. He is also in possession of the Ring of Honor World Television Championship. Meanwhile, Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with his Universal Title reign lasting more than 800 days.

2 Samoan Joes are double champions. https://t.co/gf2UBISBc0

Twitter user ibeastIess pointed out that both Joe and Reigns, whose real-life name is Leati Joseph 'Joe' Anoa'i, are double champions.

In reaction to this, a portion of fans claimed that Joe's titles are mid-card belts, whereas, The Tribal Chief holds two world titles.

One fan pointed out that Roman Reigns usually needs The Bloodline to win his matches, but Joe is capable of doing it on his own.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

@ibeastIess 1 is washed though
@ibeastIess One holds a mid card and a title that basically dont matter the other holds 2 top world titles
@ibeastIess Romid is fraud
@ibeastIess Two goats
@ibeastIess only one of them is washed tho, all hail the tribal chief ☝️
@ibeastIess And both of them are technically Samoan joes
@ibeastIess But one of those joes doesn’t need a whole crew to win😏😏😏😏😏
@ibeastIess The one with a manager is a fraud Samoan
@RateWork @dontstoryme185 Copying wwe and making a fake fat Samoan isn’t considered believable he wasn’t even believable to start with twitter.com/ibeastiess/sta…
Joe actually can cut a promo and wrestle a match🙏🙏 twitter.com/ibeastiess/sta…
Its a samoan thing twitter.com/ibeastIess/sta…

Joe was in a Triple Threat Match involving Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs at Full Gear. The now-former champion was in a dominant position to retain his title. However, Joe capitalized and locked in a submission hold on Hobbs to win the belt.

In doing so, Wardlow's first-ever championship run in AEW ended without him being directly involved in the finish.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is preparing to lead The Bloodline at this year's Survivor Series WarGames match against The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre.

What do you make of Samoa Joe's double title reign? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
