Have Ivelisse's backstage spats with coaches landed her in trouble at AEW?

AEW star Ivelisse is reportedly not being used by Tony Khan's promotion due to her issues with a few coaches. She wrestled in her last match for the company on the February 24th episode of AEW: Dark.

As per a report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, though the star has backstage heat, she hasn't been let go yet. Dave Meltzer also noted that her tag team partner, Diamante, is competing in a singles competition on AEW: Dark, due to Ivelisse's situation.

"Up to this point, she’s been teaming with Diamante, but with Ivelisse on the sidelines, AEW has been booking Diamante as a singles star. The story was there was an issue with her and ‘a few’ coaches and she’s not being booked right now, but it’s not like she’s been let go either at this point,” Dave Meltzer reported.

Ivelisse last wrestled a match on AEW Dynamite on December 16th, 2020, in which she and Diamante squared off against Big Swole and Serena Deb. Later, it was also revealed that Ivelisse isn't a full-time contracted employee of AEW, but has a per-appearance deal.

Ivelisse's AEW career's ups and downs

First appearing during the Women's Casino Battle Royal at AEW: All Out 2019, Ivelisse became a regular AEW competitor after she competed in a match against her future tag team partner Diamante in July 2020.

Soon, the two formed a tag team and achieved immense success when they won the first-ever AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament after defeating Allie and Brandi Rhodes in the finals.

However, their momentum dwindled quickly as AEW didn't focus on the women's tag division. Now, with Ivelisse not being used and Diamante transitioning to solo competition, their tag team's fate is up in the air.

