"The damn sheep that believe all this nonsense" – Controversial former AEW star takes a shot at Thunder Rosa

Former AEW star Ivelisse Vélez recently sent a message to former foe Thunder Rosa.

Thunder Rosa's student Janai Kai will be in action against Jade Cargill on this week's AEW Rampage. Vélez sent a message to Rosa herself, referencing the same.

Taking to Twitter, Vélez questioned how someone could be a student of Thunder Rosa when she has been wrestling for seven years.

Here's what Ivelisse Vélez wrote:

IVELISSE👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None @RealIvelisse Hold on, lemme rephrase that, when eerbody and they mama is "your student" and youve only been wrestling 7yrs Hold on, lemme rephrase that, when eerbody and they mama is "your student" and youve only been wrestling 7yrs https://t.co/wuuEpahTlB

Rosa is currently competing in the ongoing AEW TBS Women's Championship Tournament. The former NWA Women's World Champion was recently victorious over Jamie Hayter following interference from reigning AEW Women's World Champion, Britt Baker.

The Doctor accidentally kicked Hayter in the face instead of Rosa, who capitalized and secured the victory, earning a spot in the semifinals against Jade Cargill.

This week on AEW Rampage, Thunder Rosa's student Janai Kai will be in action against Jade, while Rosa will be watching closely from commentary.

What happened between Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse Vélez?

Ivelisse Vélez made her AEW debut in 2019 in the Women's Casino Battle Royal at All Out pay-per-view. In her singles debut for AEW, Vélez faced Diamante.

The two women then teamed up in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament. The duo went on to win the entire thing by beating The Nightmare Sisters in the final.

IVELISSE👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None @RealIvelisse @theheelera Nope, its just all too ridiculous, even more so the damn sheep that believe all this nonsense @theheelera Nope, its just all too ridiculous, even more so the damn sheep that believe all this nonsense

In September 2020, Ivelisse Vélez faced Thunder Rosa, challenging her for the NWA Women's World Championship on AEW Dynamite. The two failed to get on the same page during the match, and the issues were visible during the contest.

Soon, Ivelisse Vélez announced that AEW released her due to a backstage misunderstanding with Thunder Rosa.

