The NJPW debut of Jack Perry is one of the biggest stories currently in wrestling, and the man he attacked, Shota Umino, has now delivered a message to the AEW star.

NJPW's Battle in the Valley 2024 emanated from San Jose, California, and featured some huge moments, including Will Ospreay's final match in the company.

Shota Umino, who competed in a triumphant six-man tag team match, was subjected to a surprise attack from the debuting Jack Perry, who also tore up his AEW contract in the middle of the ring.

While Perry's actions might all be part of the storyline, Shota Umino shot down the threat posed by the former AEW World Tag Team Champion in a backstage promo.

Umino, who was visibly selling the assault, addressed Jungle Boy publicly ripping up his AEW contract and was confident in beating up the 26-year-old star. Shota was willing to have a match with Perry even in All Elite Wrestling as he cut a short but effective promo, which you can view below:

"Boy, you got this all wrong, a stupid punk kid. You think tearing up your contract and slide right into Japan? Jungle Boy, anytime, anywhere, I don't care if it's in AEW or in a ring in Japan. Anytime, anywhere, I beat you, bit*h."

Is Jack Perry really done with AEW?

The former FTW Champion has not appeared for All Elite Wrestling since the infamous incident at All In involving CM Punk. Perry was suspended indefinitely, which made his appearance at an NJPW event all the more shocking.

The former Jurrasic Express member is now a full-blown heel, playing a character that is affected by real-life events. Jack Perry sported an armband with "scapegoat" written on it, potentially referencing his reputation following the alleged backstage fight with CM Punk.

Perry shredding his AEW contract to pieces might seem like he has left the company, but he is still on the promotion's roster page, seemingly confirming that it's all just an angle.

Moreover, AEW's working partnership with NJPW also hints towards Jack Perry still being on the payroll of Tony Khan's organization while getting the chance to showcase his skills in Japan.

