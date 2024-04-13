Jack Perry takes a shot at CM Punk at major event 

Jack Perry has just fired a shot at CM Punk, referencing him during his entrance for his match tonight.

Perry was part of the match card for NJPW's Windy City Riot, which is taking place in Chicago, Punk's hometown. Perry and Punk's altercation at All In has made wrestling headlines all over the world with the footage being aired on AEW Dynamite this week. The stars had a confrontation during The Second City Saint's tenure in AEW and it was one that ultimately led to his termination and the former Jungle Boy's suspension from the promotion.

For his entrance, Perry came out with the Chicago flag covering him, before revealing that he was sporting a jacket with the words "Cry me a River," which were the infamous words he had for CM Punk back at All In, and what seemingly led to a backstage confrontation between the two.

Jack Perry has not been seen in AEW since the incident, but he is currently making the most of the situation, calling himself the 'Scapegoat' and instead making waves in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Tonight, he faces Shota Umino, the man he attacked during his debut, and someone he wishes to settle the score with. Just last week during the promotion's Sakura Genesis event, he lost to Umino and his mentor Jon Moxley in tag team action. He'll have his chance tonight to make up for the loss.

