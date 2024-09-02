Jade Cargill has a 2-word reaction to AEW star Jamie Hayter's stunning new picture

Jade Cargill left AEW for WWE almost one full year ago. She has remained close with some of her former All Elite colleagues, and often we see them publicly supporting each other on social media. Jamie Hayter just shared a photo of her new look and Cargill was quick to react.

Hayter returned from a fifteen-month hiatus at AEW All In to confront Saraya. A hot topic of discussion coming out of the pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium was how the 29-year-old changed her look a bit, now sporting orange hair and brighter attire. Supporters praise the 9-year industry veteran for pulling off the 70s-era look, while detractors claim she's trying to look like WWE's Becky Lynch.

The former AEW Women's World Champion took to Instagram today to share a new photo with her fans. Hayter captioned the post with a warning to her rivals:

Trending

"It’s not over until I say it’s over," Jamie Hayter wrote.

Big Money Jade and several other wrestlers were among those who left supportive comments on the photo. The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion delivered her message with just two words and two emojis:

"A vibe [fire emoji] [smiling face with heart eyes emoji]," Jade Cargill wrote.

Screenshot of Jade Cargill's comment to Jamie Hayter (Photo Credit: Jamie Hayter on Instagram)

Jade and Jamie never wrestled against each other. Hayter returned to the ring on Wednesday's Dynamite, defeating Harley Cameron. Cargill and Bianca Belair were in action at WWE Bash in Berlin this past Saturday, defeating The Unholy Union to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship.

AEW All Out plans for the women's division

The AEW women's division is moving forward coming out of All In. It's now confirmed that Mercedes Moné will defend the TBS Championship at All Out, while Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter is rumored.

Saturday's Collision episode was headlined by a Four-way match to determine Mercedes' opponent for All Out. Hikaru Shida became the new number one contender by defeating Serena Deeb, Thunder Rosa, and Queen Aminata.

It remains to be seen if new Women's World Champion Mariah May will be on the All Out card. However, her first title defense will come this Wednesday on Dynamite when she faces Nyla Rose. Officials are billing this as Beauty vs. Native Beast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback