WWE interested in signing Jade Cargill - Reports

Jade Cargill has broken boundaries in women's wrestling and, though inexperienced, is already a champion in AEW. The reigning TBS Champion is also still undefeated and recently bumped her ratio up to 27-0.

Cargill's physique is reminiscent of Chyna's, and her presence is undeniably huge. It's no surprise that a star of her magnitude would draw attention from other promotions. Indeed, reports are now surfacing that WWE is interested in the 29-year-old.

On the latest Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian and Rich Stambolian confirmed that WWE has shown interest in Cargill:

"She has a fantastic look, a one in a million look. I know for a fact that people in WWE are interested in her now that they’ve gotten to see what she could do on TV. It’s a whole new presentation for her and she’s getting more and more comfortable." - Zarian said. (13:11)

Jade Cargill is one of the fastest-rising stars in wrestling today and is clearly an asset to AEW. At this time, no wrestler has purposely left AEW for another promotion, and it would be doubly shocking if Cargill was the first.

There has been no word on when her contract expires, but WWE's interest in her could very likely lead to a bidding war.

Jade Cargill was not happy with the contract WWE initially offered her

Jade Cargill initially tried out for WWE and was training in the Performance Center. WWE even offered her a contract at one point, but she turned them down. On a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, Jade detailed the situation and why she rejected the historic promotion:

"They wanted me. The problem they found that they had mixed feelings about was that I don’t need wrestling. A lot of people, especially at the trial, need this, this is how they feed their families. So they were like, ‘We want you, We’re going to sign you, but we’re kind of worried about how bad you want this, and we’re not just some reality show.’ But I made the best decision for my family, and I made the best decision for myself." - Jade revealed. (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Many young wrestlers would jump at the opportunity to work in WWE, but Jade Cargill seems level in her approach. Her prior experience with WWE could influence her decision if they come calling again.

