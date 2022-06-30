Jade Cargill berates the women's locker room, gets rescued by a surprising ally on AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts

Things with Jade Cargill took a wild turn on this week's AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts.

The reigning TBS Champion recently issued an open challenge for her belt. With Jade already on a whooping 32-0 winning streak, it was clear that the odds would be against any challenger.

The first person to challenge for the title was Leila Grey. She tried to hold her own against Jade but the latter made quick work of her and successfully defended her belt.

In a post-match segment, Jade Cargill launched a tirade about the AEW locker room. She said she is tired of people bitching and moaning in the back and told Stokely to get her some real competition for the next matches. Stokely emphatically states that Kris Statlander and Athena aren't being overlooked, they're just lazy. This prompted both the stars to run down the ramp and attack Kiera Hogan and Cargill.

While Athena and Kris looked to be in control of the ring, Stokely goaded Leila Grey into interferring. This turned the tide in favor of Jade Cargill, who immediately overpowered the Fallen Goddess.

While Leila seemed interested in an alliance with the TBS Champion, her offered handshake was firmly slapped away by Jade.

The feud between the Baddies and Athena's group seems far from over at the moment. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the storyline develops in the coming months of AEW.

