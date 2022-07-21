"I’m gonna knock her flat on her a**" - Former WWE Superstar sends a stern message to TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill is one of the most dominant female wrestlers in the industry today. As a result, the TBS Champion has faced a slew of challenges, and recently a former WWE Superstar made it clear that she isn't afraid of the AEW star.

Cargill made her AEW debut in 2021, as the star initially appeared alongside NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. She continued to rack up victories until she became the inaugural TBS Champion and has been undefeated ever since.

In her interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Athena (fka Ember Moon) spoke about the credibility of Jade Cargill as a competitor.

“I just gotta say what I say and do what I do. And some kind of way people like me, it’s weird. But when you look at someone like Jade Cargill, it’s just like, oh that’s a challenge. That’s something I need in my life.”

Athena further firmly stated that she isn't afraid of the TBS Champion, pointing out that she'll rise to the challenge.

“I don’t care that she’s six foot-whatever. I’m gonna knock her flat on her a**. That’s what I do. If there’s a challenge there, it doesn’t matter how many times I get knocked down, I’m gonna beat that challenge. And I don’t think people really know that about me as a person.” (H/T Cageside Seats)

Despite a valiant effort, Athena suffered a defeat to the star during last night's AEW Dynamite. While it was a tag-team match, Cargill ended up pinning The Fallen Goddess, establishing her dominance over the latter.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that Jade Cargill should remain undefeated

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T briefly touched on Jade Cargill's undefeated streak and how upcoming female stars could be itching to be the ones to dethrone her.

"She's definitely the market as far as the women's division and I don't think you should tarnish it, touch it anytime soon. I know you got women coming in right now. I know everbody's itching for a title change and what not, I mean you know, she's money, you know, so I like it." (19:25 onward)

Jade Cargill has been building on her already impressive resume with consecutive victories on AEW programming. It will be interesting to see if she can hold on to her coveted title moving forward.

