"People would see exactly how you REALLY look" - Jade Cargill claims AEW star uses too much Photoshop

Jade Cargill enjoyed a highly impressive debut year in AEW. But this success has placed her firmly in the spotlight, for better or worse. The inaugural TBS Women's Champion recently got involved in a social media spat with Kayla Rossi and claimed that she uses Photoshop a lot to mask her real looks.

Kayla Rossi and Jade Cargill are two of the most intimidating looking women in AEW. They are both powerhouses, but the champion has a clear advantage in the height department, as she's probably the tallest competitor in AEW's women's division.

On Twitter, both women got involved in a war of words when Cargill mocked Kayla Rossi for being short. The latter responded by claiming that the former botches too many moves during her matches.

You can see the tweets below:

KAYLA ROSSI @kaylarossi_ Too bad you can’t photoshop all of those botches Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill Lie again, you are all legs, old as dust, and photoshop TF out of your pictures. That’s it! I’m not arguing with some extra in dark still. twitter.com/kaylarossi_/st… Lie again, you are all legs, old as dust, and photoshop TF out of your pictures. That’s it! I’m not arguing with some extra in dark still. twitter.com/kaylarossi_/st… All legs, but two seconds ago I was too short.Too bad you can’t photoshop all of those botches @Jade_Cargill 🤦🏼‍♀️ Why don’t you put that belt on the line for my TV debut. Or you scared?? twitter.com/jade_cargill/s… All legs, but two seconds ago I was too short. 😭 Too bad you can’t photoshop all of those botches @Jade_Cargill 🤦🏼‍♀️ Why don’t you put that belt on the line for my TV debut. Or you scared?? twitter.com/jade_cargill/s…

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill PAY ME FOR MY TIME And last kill. Why would I have you on National TV?! People would see exactly how you REALLY look. Bad for the product. Putting botched faces on TV. Photoshop won’t save you then. Fans will see the REAL you. @kaylarossi_ . See ya booPAY ME FOR MY TIME And last kill. Why would I have you on National TV?! People would see exactly how you REALLY look. Bad for the product. Putting botched faces on TV. Photoshop won’t save you then. Fans will see the REAL you. @kaylarossi_ . See ya boo 😘😛 PAY ME FOR MY TIME

Kayla Rossi has recently appeared on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation episodes. She often accompanies Joey Janela to the ring and acts as an enforcer for the Bad Boy. She's yet to appear on any of the company's televised shows, but this Twitter battle could potentially lead to a feud over the TBS Women's Championship.

Jade Cargill remains undefeated as the AEW TBS Women's Champion

Jade Cargill entered the TBS Championship Tournament as one of the favorites, on the back of her unbeaten streak in the company since her debut. She defeated Red Velvet and Thunder Rosa en route to the finals. On the TBS debut episode of Dynamite, she locked horns against Ruby Soho and emerged victorious to become the first TBS Women's Champion.

Since then, she faced Skye Blue in an Eliminator match, which the champion won. Cargill subsequently faced Anna Jay and pulled off the hard-fought victory. On the Beach Break edition of Rampage, she squashed Julia Hart in a little over two minutes to retain the title. Clearly, the champion is riding a lot of momentum right now.

