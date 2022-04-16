2 matches announced for AEW Rampage next week; Former WWE star in a title match, Eddie Kingston faces bitter rival

Next week's edition of AEW Rampage is stacked. Jade Cargill will go for a 30-0 record as she defends her TBS Championship against former WWE Superstar Marina Shafir. We'll also see Eddie Kingston take on long-time rival Daniel Garcia.

Cargill currently holds the longest unbeaten run in the AEW women's division, but she'll have to face her most formidable challenge in Marina Shafir. The latter was quite impressive on her Dynamite debut.

Shafir made quick work of Skye Blue in her TV debut. Cargill was at ringside, keeping an eye on the entire ordeal.

Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz find themselves in a feud against Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society. A new chapter gets written in their story as The Mad King faces his long-standing rival and current Battle of Los Angeles winner Daniel Garcia.

AEW Rampage was live this week and featured many big stars

This week's Rampage edition was live and at a special start time. Hangman Page and Adam Cole headlined the show as they faced off in a Texas Death Match for the World Championship.

We saw Dustin Rhodes challenge CM Punk for a match on next week's episode of Dynamite. This week, Ruby Soho returned to AEW TV and faced Robyn Renegade in singles action.

The Blackpool Combat Club, now with ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta by their side, faced the Gunn Club in six-man tag action.

You can check out all the results for this week's Rampage here.

More AEW action is to come this week as the Battle of the Belts is around the corner. Scorpio Sky will defend his TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara, and Thunder Rosa will make her first women's title defense against Nyla Rose.

