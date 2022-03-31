AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill takes a massive dig at former MMA star

Current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill fired shots at former MMA star Marina Shafir.

Jade Cargill is still undefeated in AEW with a 29-0 winning streak. She outlasted Tay Conti at Revolution 2022 on March 6, 2022.

Marina Shafir previously competed at the Invicta Fighting Championship in the women's featherweight division. She was also the first Moldovan to compete in WWE but got released on June 25, 2021.

On AEW Dynamite (March 20, 2022), Smart Mark Sterling, Cargill's manager, revealed her possible 30th opponent. At first, Sterling named Leva Bates, but Cargill wasn't impressed. Sterling then reluctantly said option two was Shafir. Cargill then said she'd take care of the former WWE NXT star.

In a tweet, the TBS Champion reacted to the highlights of Shafir's matches. She dismissed the Moldovan star, saying she's a threat only on AEW Dark.

Marina Shafir's video package was shown earlier, indicating that the former MMA star has signed with the company, though it's still unconfirmed.

You can check out the results of Dynamite here.

Marina Shafir previously appeared on AEW Dark

Marina Shafir made her AEW debut on the December 14, 2021, edition of AEW Dark to face Kris Statlander. The Moldovan star was unsuccessful in her first bout as she tapped out to Statlander's The Spider Crab submission.

Marina bounced back on January 4, 2022, facing Valentina Rossi on Dark. Shafir caught Rossi in the Leg Capture Triangle for her first AEW win. From there, she put the rest of the locker room on notice.

Watch Marina Shafir's first victory below:

The former MMA star then faced Reka Tehaka on February 1, 2022. Tehaka tried to kick Shafir but fell victim to a submission maneuver. Shafir continued her winning streak on Dark, disposing of Daniella Kamela and Leila Grey.

The Problem might be the TBS Champion's most formidable challenge so far. It will be interesting to see if Shafir will be the one to stain the record and finally take the title from Cargill.

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill calling out Marina Shafir? Sound off in the comments below.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh